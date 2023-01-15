F.1.15.23 Paul McCrite.jpg
Buy Now

SHEFFIELD — Paul Edward McCrite, 81, of Sheffield, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, January 21 at Woodmont Baptist Church beginning at 10 a.m.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Recommended for you