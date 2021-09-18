ATHENS — Paul McKinley Skipworth, 83, of Athens, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Athens- Limestone Hospital. He was born on January 16th, 1938, to Ervin and Annie Barrett Skipworth.
He is survived by his sons, Gregory Skipworth (Mona) and John Skipworth; daughters, Melinda King (Greg) and Melanie Bates (Marty); five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruth Soracco, Mary Peddicord, Dorothy Gargis, and Betty Parker; brother Roy Skipworth.
Preceded in death by his wife, Nina Elizabeth Skipworth; parents, Ervin and Annie Skipworth; brothers, Harlan Skipworth, Stanley Skipworth, and Payton Skipworth.
Graveside services for Mr. Skipworth will be Monday, September 20th, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Limestone Memorial Gardens, with Bill Irby officiating. Visitation will be Monday, September 20th, 2021, from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. at Limestone Chapel. Burial is in Limestone Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Skipworth was a Master Chief Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed bowling, was a semi-professional baseball player, and also loved fishing and carpentry. He was an elder of West Hobbs St. Church of Christ and led the singing there. For forty-nine years he was married to the love of his life.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a disabled American veterans group of your choice.
