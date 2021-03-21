FLORENCE — Paul Michael Prescott of Florence, 68, passed away on March 15, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frederick Foster Prescott Sr.
He is survived by his mother, Pauline Prescott; his brother, Fred Prescott Jr. (Alice); his wife, Debbie Prescott; his children, Ashley Prescott Boyles (Reagan), Chris Brackin (Linda) and Bart King (Jessica); his grandchildren, Kayla, Lindsay, Reagan, Eli, and Ella; and his two nieces, Patti and Georgia,
Mike enjoyed classic cars, boating, spending time with his family and friends, and watching Alabama football.
The family would like to thank the 5th floor nurses at NAMC and Amedisys Hospice especially Heather and Michelle. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Jude.
