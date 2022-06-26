FLORENCE — Paul Augustus Moore, age 90, of Florence, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022. The visitation will be Monday, June 27, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. The funeral service will be in the chapel at 2:00 p.m. with Josh Shirley officiating. Burial will be in Mynot Cemetery.
Paul was a native of Colbert County, Alabama and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Paul was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cherokee and retired from the Local 477. Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Louie Moore; and his daughter, Pam Moore Thomason; and his brother, Earl Dean Moore
Paul is survived by his wife, Jeanette Moore; children, Mike Moore (Tammie), Mark Moore ( Leah), and Joanne Shirley (Jim); brother, Billy Wayne; grandchildren, Jennifer Sprague, Josh Shirley, Jordan Shirley, Kayla Moore, Hannah Howell (Michael), David Moore, and Sarah Grace Moore; and great-grandchildren, Paxton Sprague, Harper Shirley, Hope Shirley, Hannah Shirley, Lyla Kate Shirley, Hudson Shirley, and Caroline Shirley.
Pallbearers will be Jim Shirley, Jordan Shirley, David Moore, Greg Sprague, Paxton Sprague, Randy Cochran, and Mike Harwell. Honorary pallbearers will be Mitchell Hayes and Jack Cochran.
