TUSCUMBIA — Paul Nesbitt, Jr., 82, died March 16, 2021. Visitation will be today from 10 to 11 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a graveside service to follow at 11:30 a.m. in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Paul served in the U.S. Navy.

