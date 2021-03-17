TUSCUMBIA — Paul Nesbitt, Jr., 82, born October 18, 1938, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 10-11 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a graveside service to follow at 11:30 a.m. in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Jeff Abrams will be officiating.
Paul served in the U.S. Navy. He retired from Reynolds Metals Company.
Paul was a member of Wood Avenue Church of Christ and began attending Tuscumbia Church of Christ shortly before his illness. He was an Avid Alabama fan.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosa Lee Nesbitt; father, Richard Paul Nesbitt, Sr.; mother, Letha Mae Norton Nesbitt; brother, James Derek Nesbitt; brother-in-law, Donald Pendergrass.
He is survived by his daughter, Amanda Nesbitt Johnson (Russell); sisters, Faye Nesbitt Pendergrass and Tena Kay Nesbitt; grandchildren, Clay Johnson and Davis Johnson; and great-grandchildren, Mara, Gideon and Charlotte.
Pallbearers will be Rusty Johnson, Clay Johnson, Davis Johnson, Mike Mitchell, Billy Beaver and David McCollum.
Special thanks to the staff at Cottage of the Shoals.
