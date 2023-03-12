F3.12.23 Paul Richardson.jpg
FLORENCE — David Paul Richardson, age 87, of Florence, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Graveside service will be Friday, March 10th at 2:00 pm at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Brother Dale Boren officiating. Honorary pallbearers are Charles Risener, David Richardson, Jordan Risener, Richard Atkins, Brent Scott, Roman Padgett, and Ryland Scott.

