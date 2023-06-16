FLORENCE — Paul Gewin Sutter, 75, died June 14, 2023. Visitation will be Monday from 12 to 1 p.m. at CrossPoint Church of Christ. A Celebration of Life will follow at 1 p.m. at the church. He was the husband of Janis Richardson Sutter. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

