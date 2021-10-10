SPRING HILL, FLORIDA — Paul T. Wilks, Sr., 83 of Spring Hill, FL, passed away on October 3, 2021. The funeral service will be held at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Spring Hill, FL, on October 22, at 1:30 pm.
Paul is survived by his wife, Deborah; his children, Amna, Paul (Robbie) and BaClark and stepchildren, John Foster, Michelle Liptake (Paul), Amanda Foster; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The family asked that in lieu of flowers to donate to your local Hospice House.
Comments can be left on DowningFuneralHM.net for the family.
Commented