FLORENCE — Paul “Tommy” Thomas Alexander, 78, of Florence, passed away, Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Due to Covid-19 the service will be private for the family only. Mr. Kelly Crotts will be officiating.
Tommy was a member of Canaan United Methodist Church and a member of the IBEW 558 Union for 53 years. Tommy, TA-TA, Paul T., however you knew him, he loved all his family and his friends and would say, “God loves you and I love you.” He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Leah Alexander; brother, Richard Alexander; sister Gaila Alexander; nephews, Donnie, Kelly, and Doug Alexander; great- niece, Jessica Alexander.
He is survived by his wife, Elouise Alexander; daughter, Paula Crotts (Kelly); brother, Harry Alexander (Linda).
Pallbearers will be Butch Neal, Josh Neal, Ryan Neal, Marshall Neal, Blake Young, and Clay Fowler. Honorary pallbearers, Burt Helton, Josh Cooper, and Jay Gibson.
The Family would like to thank the staff at SouthernCare New Beacon, and Ashley Gibson for the loving care they gave Tommy during his illness.
Please visit www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.
Commented