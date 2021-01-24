FLORENCE — “Pauli” Paul Walker Mitchell, 42, of Florence, passed over on Saturday, January 16, 2021. He was born August 19, 1978, Huntsville, AL to Jim Mitchell and Cathy Goode Moeller. He moved to Florence in 1981 where he became a Kilby Kid. He graduated from Coffee High School, earned an A.A. in Non-destructive testing from NWSCC and a B.S. in Geography from UNA.
Paul was a people person, very loving, demonstrative, always friendly and jovial. His favorite pastimes were spending time outdoors: fishing, boating, camping and treasure hunting. He loved music and traveling.
Paul was a wonderful cook and worked for several restaurants. He made Cajun food, was a Pitmaster (BBQ), and a Line Cook for several fine dining restaurants in Huntsville. He later travelled the SE region selling industrial equipment, then applied his many talents to metal fabrication and repair.
He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Jim and Ann Mitchell; his grandparents, J.B. and Lorene Walker Mitchell; grandmother, Betty Goode; and cousins, Danielle and Simon Goode.
He is survived by his betrothed, Kim Greeson; his parents, Mike and Cathy Goode Moeller; his brother, Matthew Mitchell; niece, Cedar Walker; nephews, Miko Walker and Orion Heeder Mitchell; grandfather, W.A. Goode Jr.; aunts, Paula Goode, Lisa Borden, Kim Goode; uncles, Craig Goode and John Goode; ten cousins, including his best friend, Nathan Howard; and special buddy, border terrier “Jackson”.
A private burial service on the Goode family farm is being planned for later this spring.
