TUSCUMBIA — October 21, 1938 - September 6, 2021 — Paul was born in Hackleburg as one of nine children. He lived the majority of his life in the Shoals area as a self-employed carpenter/contractor. Due to hard work and despite minimal education, he was a successful businessman. Daddy was well-liked and respected in his community. We take pride in his accomplishments as a skilled woodworker and as a talented singer and guitar player. It is impossible to ride through town without seeing a building that was not built or remodeled by him.
He was the father of five children, Debbie Hicks, Linda Balentine, Paula Basyouni, Greg Collier, and William “Buddy” Collier. Dad was one of the biggest kids in our neighborhood and spent much of his free time coaching ball teams, playing Kick the Can, and riding horses with his children. He is survived by four of his children, Debbie, Linda, Greg, and Buddy; two brothers, Wayne Collier (Mary) and Larry Collier (Phyllis); 14 grandchildren, Julius Christman, Jennifer Patino (Omar), April Myhan (Chad), Haley McCarthy, Joel Balentine (Cassie), Layla, Zakeya, Rasha, Lena and Mabrouk Basyouni, and Chad, Kamie, Charli and Morgan Collier; 11 great-grandchildren; special friend, Joyce Collum; and his “good dog,” a border collie named Rowdy.
Preceding Paul in death are his mother, Lillie Mae Collier; father, James Collier; daughter, Paula Basyouni; granddaughter, Courtney Collier; brothers, Bill, Raymond, and Jimmy; sisters, Faye Collier, Lorene Stewart, and June Duckworth; and the mother of his children, Shirley Hodges Collier.
We will sorely miss dad’s sense of humor, stubbornness, love and protection. The world is a scarier place without Daddy to turn to for advice, guidance and support; but we will do our best to make him proud.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 9, from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Guy Cemetery.
An online guestbook is available at www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com
