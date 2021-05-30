OVIEDO, FLORIDA — Paul William (Bill) Roden, formerly of Florence, died Feb. 25, 2021. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 12, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Elkins Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow in the Chapel with Reverend Drew Prince officiating.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.