FLORENCE
Paul William “Bill” Roden, 95, died February 25, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Elkins Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 12 p.m. in the chapel. He was the son of Emmett N. Roden and Mattie Lou Major Roden.
