FLORENCE — Paul William (Bill) Roden passed away Feb. 25, 2021 of natural causes. He was born June 16, 1925, the son of Emmett N. Roden and Mattie Lou Major Roden. He was a graduate of Coffee High School, Carson-Newman College, and East Carolina University.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Lila Fite Roden, and four children, Paul W. Roden Jr. (Jenny), Charlotte Blackburn (Philip), Stanley Roden (Karen), and Nancy Bland. Grandchildren survivors are David Roden, Emily Roden (Mic Pringle), Blake Roden (Nicole), Grant Roden (Jennifer), Elizabeth Bland, Mackenzie Bland, Daniel Watson, Carrie Aron, and Brandon Blackburn. Surviving great-grandchildren are Weston, Bennett, Kayla, Aubrey, Harry, Katie, Colin, Madi, and Harrison. Also surviving are sisters Ruth Nell Boyer (Calvin) and Mary Elizabeth Autry, plus numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Emmett N. Roden, Jr., Robert E. Roden, Perry Lee Roden, and Walter James Roden
Bill’s career included employment as a chemical engineering aide at the Tennessee Valley Authority, a social welfare representative with the American Red Cross, and as Director of Development for Chowan College in North Carolina. He served many years as Admissions Officer and Registrar at Carson-Newman College. After retiring, Bill and Lila taught in Zhengzhou, China for one year. Bill will be remembered for being a Christian, good father, and treasured friend, his WWII military service, his generosity to others, and his love of the outdoors, which included gardening, hiking, camping, biking, and tennis.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice. Services will be held at a later date in Florence at the family plot.
Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family, you are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
Commented