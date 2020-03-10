FLORENCE — Paul Louis Zierer, 66, of Florence, passed away March 7, 2020 at his residence. He was a foreman at Imperial Casting.
Survivors include his wife, Janice Zierer; son, Michael Zierer (Lorrie); brothers, Frank (Buddy) Zierer, James (Jim) Zierer (Clara), Kenneth (Zero) Zierer, Timothy (Tim) Zierer (Brenda); sister, Mary Ann Horton; grandchildren, Harlee Childers, Candice Zierer, Emma Zierer; great-grandchild, Dakota Childers.
Preceded in death by parents, Bernard A. Zierer and Genevieve Epping Zierer.
Visitation will be tonight from 5:00-8:00 at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Wednesday at 11:00 in the chapel of the funeral home with Audie Bogus officiating. Burial is in Piney Grove Cemetery.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
