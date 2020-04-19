MUSCLE SHOALS — Paula Ann (Shirley) Underwood Owen passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Born October 14, 1948, in Batesville, Arkansas, she moved to the Shoals as a young child. A graduate of Muscle Shoals High School and the Ida V. Moffett School of Nursing, Paula had a full career of nursing and retired as the Director of Surgical Services at Helen Keller Hospital in 2003.
Paula was active in numerous community organizations as well as First Baptist Church of Florence. Her greatest joys were spending time with her sons and their wives, spoiling her grandchildren, and helping her parents.
Paula is survived by her parents, Paul and Loraye Shirley; sons, Scott (Teri Lynne) Underwood and Greg (Jessie) Underwood; her husband, Barry Owen; her brother, Jim (Joanne) Shirley; her sister-in-law, Norma Underwood; her stepsons, Nick (Kim) Owen, Josh (Marissa) Owen and Matt (Stephanie) Owen; her nephews, Josh (Amanda) Shirley and Jordan (Meagan) Shirley; and her best friend of many years, Cynthia ‘Room’ Roy.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Casiday Underwood, Greer, Bauer and Samuel Underwood, Wesley, Katie, Gracie and Ensley Owen, Isabella Owen, and Mason, Anniston and Sadie Owen as well as her great-nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held Monday, April 20, with a celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Paula’s memory to the American Heart Association.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
