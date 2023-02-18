ALBERTVILLE — Paula Annette Holland, 62, died February 16, 2023. Graveside service will be today at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olive Cemetery with Marion County Funeral home directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you