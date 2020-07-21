KILLEN — Paula Brown Jones, 82, of Killen, Alabama passed away Friday, July 17, 2020.
Visitation will be today, July 21st from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. at Spry~Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother David McKelvey officiating. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Paula resided at the Hewitt House Assisted Living at Pulaski, Tennessee for the last six years where she made many friends. Lawanda Slager, administrator at the Hewitt House, took Paula under her wing and went beyond her call of duty to ensure she was well taken care of. Paula was the daughter of the late Lewis Franklin Brown, Sr. and Ellen Frances Hollingsworth Brown of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Paula graduated from Tuscaloosa County High School and got her Cosmetology License and worked many years as a beautician before retiring.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sherri Renae Jones and her husband, Edgar Leon Jones.
Survivors are her son, Terry Lee Jones (Cornelia); brothers, Ernest Laverne Brown ( Ann), Lewis Franklin Brown, Jr. (Fran); sisters, Janice Cook (Phil), Dorothy Hawthorne (Eddie), and Sharon Wills (Bill); five grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and a host of nieces and nephews.
Paula loved her family very much and enjoyed talking on the phone and was delighted when she received a visit from each and every one of us. Paula loved her Lord Jesus Christ and enjoyed singing songs about Jesus. You may sign the guest register at sprywilliams.com
Commented