FLORENCE — Paula Fagan Brown, 67, died January 5, 2022. Funeral will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, burial in Peters Cemetery, Florence. Public viewing will be today from 1 to 8 p.m.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.