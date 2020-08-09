Tuscumbia — Paula Jo Nichols, 66 of Tuscumbia, passed away Friday, August U, 2020. Her service will be Monday, August 10th, graveside at Barton Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. with Larry Kilpatrick officiating.
Mrs. Nichols was a lifelong resident of Tuscumbia. She was a member of Cox Blvd. Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Joyce Inman.
She is survived by her children, Clint Nichols (Somer) and Kyle Nichols; sister, Susan Reed (Jim); grandchildren, Riley Jo and Jackson.
