LEIGHTON — Paula Nichols Zills, 65, died Friday, August 7, 2020.The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will follow at noon in the funeral home chapel with Eddie Osborn officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
Paula was a member of Nitrate City Community Church. She was preceded in death by her son, Donnie Zills, and father, James Nichols.
Survivors include her husband, Don Zills; daughter, Tanya Zills Lawson (Steve); mother, Mary Lee Nichols; brothers, Tony Nichols (Trish) and Jerome Nichols (Sharon); and grandchildren, Slaton Zills, Hayden Zills, and Sydney Lawson.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
An online guest registry is available at www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com
Commented