ROGERSVILLE
Paula “Penny” Frances Wood, age 73 of Rogersville, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Visitation will be Saturday August 24, 2019 from 10 am. to noon. At Spry~Williams Funeral Home. The Memorial service will follow in the funeral home chapel.
She was an RN for 35-plus years, and an OR supervisor at Helen Keller and ECM hospitals, North Alabama Surgery Center, Florence and a traveling nurse. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Flossie Smallwood; brother, Roger Smallwood.
Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer Sumner (Russell); son, Eric Scott (Lena) and Paul Scott; sister, Sherry Smallwood; grandchildren, Dean Scott, Scott Sumner, Daniela Hernandez and Isabella Hernandez; and significant other, Dennis Stark.
