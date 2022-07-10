TUSCUMBIA — Paula Blevins Terrell, age 74, passed away July 8,2022. Visitation will be held on Monday, July11,2022 from 4 -6 p.m., at First Baptist Church of Russellville, with a Memorial service at 6 p.m. A graveside committal service on Tuesday, July 12,2022 at 10am at Cullman City Cemetery. Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.

