FLORENCE — Paula S. Womble, 90, died May 28, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A graveside service will begin at 2 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park.

Arrangements are by Greenview Funeral Home.

