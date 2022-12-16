SPRUCE PINE
Paulette McDougle Markham, age 66, of Spruce Pine, passed away December 11, 2022.
Paulette was a native of Franklin County. She was a Christian and a member of Mt. Hebron Baptist Church. She was an Auburn graduate, class of 1979, and an Auburn Alumni member. She loved her family and her husband, William Markham. Paulette had an amazing smile that would light up any room. She will be missed immensely.
Paulette is survived by her husband, William Markham; son, Josh Markham; grandson, Grant Markham; and siblings, Marjorie Gandy (Jerry), Judy Taylor (Jerry).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. L.T. and Eula McDougle.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022 from, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., at Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville. Funeral service will be on Saturday,
December 17, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at Franklin Memory Gardens. Bro. Kent Walker and Bro. Roger Martin will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Wade Taylor, Grant Taylor, Josh Waddell, Kevin Pounders, Kyle Spears, Joey Markham, Jerrod Goines and Dillon Goines.
We would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Morrow and ICU nurses, Tristan, Lucy, Katie, Amy, Hannah, Alicia, Susannah and Rachel, for all the love and care given to our dear loving Paulette.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.
