FLORENCE — Paulette Sparkman Terry was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Paulette passed away on May 26, 2022 at the age of 78. Her gentle caring spirit will always be remembered.
She was born to Lloyd and Gwendolyn Sparkman on October 13, 1943. She met her husband, Billy Ray Terry, while working for the Times Daily. Together, they had three children, Sean, Holly, and Corey. She retired from the Times Daily after 55 years of service.
Paulette loved traveling to the mountains, spending time with her grandkids, great grandkids, and her dog Lilly. Some of her favorite pastimes were reading her Bible, doing doughnuts in the Jeep with Chris, watching the Atlanta Braves and Alabama football, and watching her favorite TV sitcom, The Big Bang Theory.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Lloyd Sparkman and Gwendolyn Nesmith Sparkman; husband, Billy Ray Terry; and sister, Patty Jo Farris.
Survivors include her children, Sean Terry (Tanya), Holly McCormack (Chris), Corey Terry (Missy); and sister, Lori Ivy (Jimmy). Additional survivors include her grandchildren, Michael McCormack, Ashley Foster, Adam Terry, Dylan McCormack, Ariele Herston, Ashley Wilkerson, Austin McCormack, Emma Rickard, Justin Rickard; 10 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Mike Fowler, Jimmy Ivy, Nicholas Peters, Michael McCormack, Adam Terry, Randy Foster, and Chris Allison.
The family extends a special thanks to Dr. Jeremy Thompson and Kindred Hospice for their excellent care.
Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 1st from 1-3 p.m., at Williams Funeral Home in Florence. Service to immediately follow with Brother Tim Smith officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield.
