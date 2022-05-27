FLORENCE — Paulette Sparkman Terry, 78, died May 26, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.