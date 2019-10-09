LEIGHTON — Paulette Vandiver Hudson, 73, of Leighton, passed away on Monday, October 07, 2019 at her residence.
Paulette worked for years at Robbins Tire & Rubber Gasket as well as Pilgrim’s Pride. She was a kind and loving woman, who always went out of her way to help anyone. She was a faithful member of Hopewell Church of Christ.
The visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Spry Memorial Chapel with Brother Danny Winningham and Brother Verbon Vandiver officiating the service. Burial will be in Hopewell Church of Christ Cemetery.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Timothy O. Vandiver (wife, Rhonda); grandchildren, Kimberly Vandiver, Casey Stiltner; great-grandchildren, Casin Stiltner, Jaylin Stiltner, Maliyah Vandiver; brother, Floyd Thorn; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward “Fluke” Vandiver; son, Terry Q. Vandiver; daughter-in-law, Dawn Vandiver; grandson, T.J. Vandiver; parents, Nimrod and Pauline (Fike) Thorn; and seven brothers and sisters.
The pallbearers will be Marty Vandiver, Nick Vandiver, Bryan Vandiver, Kyle Pernell, Casin Stiltner, and Harlon Hallmark.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff of Kindred Hospice, Hopewell Church of Christ, Spry Memorial Chapel, and the many friends and family who have helped us through this time.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented