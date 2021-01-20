FLORENCE — Pauline Austin Simmons, of Florence, AL passed away peacefully Sunday, January 17 at the age of 97.
Born in 1923 on a family farm in the Threets Crossroads community, Pauline grew up, the third of seven children, living a life that revolved around faith, family, and hard work. She graduated from Central High School in 1942 and immediately went to work for Reynolds in support of the war effort. Upon the conclusion of the war, she met and married Clyde Simmons. They were married in 1946 until his passing in 1998. She also spent 39 of those years working as the Secretary for the Operating Engineers Local 660, before retiring in in 1985.
For 97 years, Pauline lived a life devoted to service. She was a lifelong member of Liberty Baptist Church. She valued her family, friendships, and faith above all else. She was also an avid reader, gardener, and consummate hostess…which typically took the form of making sure no one left her home without a full stomach, a good story, and an extra plate. Her keen ability to captivate through story, whether it be tales about growing up on a working farm, or her and Clyde’s extensive travel later in life, left every listener longing for more.
She will be lovingly remembered for the many roles she played in this life, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, friend, listener, and encourager, but all of which are outweighed by that of “loyal and faithful servant.” She truly practiced her faith through action. She lived her life with an unwavering commitment to kindness, humility, and positivity. She was also blessed to be able to maintain her spirit and independence, until passing peacefully in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by family.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Clyde Simmons; parents, Bryan and Chester Pearl Austin; brothers, Eugene and Floyd; sisters, Earline Marks and MaryLee Melton; and grandson, Russ Simmons.
Pauline is survived by her son, Tommy Simmons (Fran); daughter, Joanne Hooper; grandchildren, Kiesha Russell (Marcus), Adam Hooper (Jennifer), and Neal Hooper; great-grandchildren, Kaleb Russell, Eli Russell, Kamryn Russell, Abram Hooper, Abby Hooper, and Maelee Simmons. She is also survived by her brothers, James Austin and Glenn Austin, along with many cherished cousins, nieces, nephews, and additional extended family members.
The family would also like to express their gratitude to all the friends/family for their support over the years, specifically neighbors Glenn and Betty Tatum, Shoals Hospice, and her Liberty Baptist Church family. All of the prayers, love, kindness, and support mean the world.
Visitation will be held at Greenview Memorial Funeral Home from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 21, with a service onsite from 11:00 - 12:00 p.m., followed by burial in Tri Cities Memorial Gardens. Due to COVID restrictions and protocol, capacity with be limited. Officiating will be Brother Tom Sibley.
Pallbearers will be Neal Hooper, Marcus Russell, Harry Austin, and Jimmy Austin. Honorary Pallbearers will be Adam Hooper and Bryan Austin.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Liberty Baptist Church (Mailing Address: 13520 County Road 8, Florence, AL 35633), Shoals Hospice, and/or the charity of your choice.
An online guest book is available at Greenviewmemorial.com. The family would love for you to share any special memories/stories you may have of Pauline.
