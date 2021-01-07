HAMILTON — Pauline Duke, 90, died January 5, 2021. Visitation wil be Saturday 10 a.m. until service time beginning at 11 a.m. at Fulton Bridge Baptist Church with Hamilton Funeral Home directing. Burial will follow in Hamilton City Cemetery.

