MUSCLE SHOALS
Pauline “Granny” Jackson, 83, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away Monday, October 21, 2019. Visitation will be from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel, Wednesday, October 23, 2019, a graveside service will be follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens at 2 p.m. Ben Hayes will be officiating. She was a member of Highland Park Church of Christ of Muscle Shoals.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Lurley Cross and her four loving brothers, Jimmy, Fred, Oneal and Tommy.
Pauline is survived by her husband, Noah “Buddy” D. Jackson, Jr.; sons, Allen Lowery of Muscle Shoals, Eddy Lowery (Kim) of Madison; stepdaughters, Lisa Thorne, Denise Fretwell (Doug) and Lorraine Perez (Joseph), all of Russellville; 13 grandchildren; 21 greatgrandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Josh Lowery, Nathan Lowery, Ben Lowery, Zach Walker and Joseph Perez.
Special thanks to the church family and friends at Highland Park Church of Christ.
Donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Association of North Alabama at 3222 S. Memorial Parkway, Huntsville, AL 35801.
Colbert Memorial Chapel assisted the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
Commented