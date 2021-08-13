ARAB — Pauline Lindsey Brown Wood, age 89, of Arab (formerly of Russellville) passed away on Monday, August 09, 2021.
Mrs. Pauline “Grand Polly” was best known as a wife, mother, grandmother, and caregiver. She was a beautiful, gracious, and compassionate Southern lady who deeply cared about others, but first and foremost, she was a devoted Christian. She was an amazing woman who touched the lives of so many. She has fought her fight, she has won the race, and now she is at rest.
The visitation will be 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville. The funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Thomas Thornton officiating. The burial will be at DeVaney Cemetery.
She is preceded in death by her husband and father of her children, Fred Brown; husband of 38 years, Jack Dempsey Wood; parents, Arthur and Lillie Mae Lindsey; sister, Emma DeArman Stutts; brothers, Fate Lindsey, Ford Lindsey, and David Hoover Lindsey.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Art Brown (Gwen), Ginger Wilson (Robert), Nan Stephens (Ben); grandchildren, Alex Brown, Christi Tyra (Chris), Jackson Mayfield, Mirandy McGill, Arlan Wilson (Christina); 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Draper; and several nieces and nephews.
The pallbearers will be Randy Lindsey, Jack Bowen, Jimmy Murphree, Ray Brown, Tyler Matthues, and Ben South. The honorary pallbearers will be Larry DeArman and Alan O’Neal.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to Kindred at Home of Albertville and New Beacon Hospice of Scottsboro for the care shown to our family. Also a heartfelt thanks to our special friends, Kathy Jones, IvaLee and Becky Darmer, and Julie Taylor for always being a kind and caring friend to our mom. The family wants to also thank Pat Underwood and Emily Morrow for the many years of love and friendship at the beauty shop.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to “Anchored in Truth Ministries” c/o Grace Life Church of the Shoals, 1915 Avalon Avenue, Muscle Shoals, AL 35661.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
