FLORENCE

Pauline Mae Matthews, 91, died August 18, 2020. Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Richardson Chapel Cemetery.

TimesDaily
