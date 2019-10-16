CHEROKEE — Pauline Marie Ogletree, 78, of Cherokee, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. There will be a private graveside ceremony for the family.
Mrs. Ogletree was preceded in death by her parents, Carrie Veatrice and John Elmer Patrick; husband, Harmon Ogletree; and two sons, Joseph and John Ogletree.
She is survived by her son, Marcus Ogletree; daughters Loretta Richardson and Amanda Borden; brother, Roy Patrick; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com
