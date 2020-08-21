FLORENCE
Pauline Mae Matthews, 91, of Florence, AL, passed away August 18, 2020 at NAMC. Mrs. Matthews was retired from Nafco Sewing Factory and was of the Church of Christ faith. She attended both Stutts Road Church of Christ and Kilburn Church of Christ over the years.
Pauline is survived by six grandchildren, Jennifer Fowler Murphy, Mona Lewis (Mark), Belinda Flippo Ferk, Dewayne Flippo, Anthony Flippo, and Brannon Matthews; 19 great-grandchildren; 18 great-greatgrandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, R.T. Matthews; mother, Myrtle Williams Barnett; father, Wiley Barnett; son, Randy Terrell Matthews; daughters, Mary Lois Pitman and Martha Jo Flippo; brother, James Barnett; sisters, Dovie Hines and Ludie Mae Canerday.
Visitation will be today, August 21, 2020 from 4-7:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Saturday at 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home chapel with Keith Barnett officiating. Burial will be in Richardson Chapel Cemetery. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented