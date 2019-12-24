TUSCUMBIA — Pauline Nelson Musgrave, 82 of Tuscumbia, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019. Her visitation was Monday, December 23rd from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia.Her service immediately followed at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Richard Parker officiating. Burial followed in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Musgrave was preceded in death by her husband, Leland Musgrave.
She is survived by her sons, Gary, Tony and Tim Musgrave; daughters, Diane Aday (Ricky) and Reba Michael (Tim); grandchildren, Amy, Nick, Jessica, William, Zach, Kayla, Jeremy and Chris; 16 greatgrandchildren, and sisters, Gladys McNatt and Martha McNatt.
Special thanks to Alabama Hospice of the Shoals.
