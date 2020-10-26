WINTHROP HARBOR, IL — Pauline U. Orrick, 87, died Friday, October 23, 2020. Funeral services will be Friday, October 30, at noon, at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, October 30, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the funeral home.

