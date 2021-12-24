GUIN — Pauline Palmer Stidham, 91, died December 22, 2021. Visitation will be Friday at 10 a.m. until service beginning at 11 a.m. at Hamilton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Love Joy Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.