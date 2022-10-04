FLORENCE — Pauline “Polly” Gass Prescott was born on October 12, 1924 and passed from this world in her sleep on September 30, 2022. A graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 5 in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by her son, Fred Foster Prescott (Alice); granddaughters, Patti Prescott Chrisman (Greg), Georgia Nicole Prescott, and Ashley Prescott Boyles (Reagan); one great-grandson, Reagan Fisher; and daughter-in-law, Debbie Prescott.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Foster Prescott, Sr. and son, Paul Michael Prescott.
Polly married Fred Sr. after WWII and resided in Tullahoma, TN with their two sons until the untimely death of her husband in 1958. She returned to Florence to raise her young sons. She was a cancer survivor, volunteer for the Red Cross Bloodmobile, and was a Grey Lady at ECM hospital. She was a member of the First Methodist Church in Florence.
She loved and adored her sons and three granddaughters and will be missed so much.
Thanks to Florence Nursing Center, Hill Top Assisted Living and Amedisys Hospice Care for their support and care. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
