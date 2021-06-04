BELMONT, MISSISSIPPI — Pauline “Polly” Pounders, 88, died June 2, 2021. Services will be today at 3:30 at Calvary Worship Center, Golden, MS. Visitation from 1 to 3:30 at Calvary Worship with burial in Belmont City Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home directing.

