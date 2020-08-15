FLORENCE — Pauline “Polly” Webster Talley, 73, died August 13, 2020. Visitation will be today from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Funeral will follow at 3:30 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

