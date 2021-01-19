FLORENCE — Pauline Simmons, 97, died January 17, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. at Greenview Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.

