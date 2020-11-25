GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI — Pauline Yielding Pitt, 90, died November 22, 2020. There will be a private family service. Burial will be in Red Bay City Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, is in charge of arrangements.

