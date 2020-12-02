FLORENCE
Pearl Moomaw Holland, 87, a lifelong resident of Florence, died Monday, November 30, 2020.
Pearl was preceded in death by Eugene Holland, her husband of 53 years, and their son, Mitch Holland. She is survived by another son, Steve Holland of Florence. Other survivors include her grandchildren, Marisa Holland, Wes Holland and girlfriend, Keri Traffanstedt, Jennifer Holland Kellum and her husband, Jimbob, and Andy Holland and his wife, Alishia; great-grandchildren, Skylar Webb, Tori and Katie Laxson, Aydon Holland, Deklin Holland, Bellah Hill, Aubrey and Alyssa Holland. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, including a niece who was like a sister, Melva Shepherd, and her son, Keith. She is survived as well as by her bingo buddies, also known as the River Rats.
Pearl was born on October 24, 1933, to the late Edward Dee and Beulah Moomaw, and she was their last surviving child. Her siblings who predeceased her were Grace Marks, Ellis Moomaw, Floyd Moomaw, Fielder Moomaw, Stevenson Wesley “Ted” Moomaw, Lois Quigley, Lillian Murphy, Evelyn Wilkes, and Dot McFarland.
She was a graduate of Central High School and always looked forward to the reunions of the class of 1952.
Visitation with the family is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Greenview Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park with Roger Reed officiating.
Pallbearers will be Wes Holland, Skylar Webb, Jimbob Kellum, Bubba Reaves, Cole Sartain, and Eric Murphy. Honorary pallbearer is Dr. Danny McFall.
The family suggests that those who would like to make a memorial gift consider Hospice of the Shoals, 115 Helton Court, Florence, AL 35630.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
