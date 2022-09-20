FLORENCE — Pearl Patterson, 86, died September 18, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at Central Heights Baptist Church. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Greenview Funeral Home is assisting the family.

