FLORENCE
Pearl Patterson, 85, of Florence, passed away September 18, 2022. She was a charter member of Central Heights Baptist Church and played the organ there for over 40 years. Pearl had her own monogram business for 20 years; she loved sewing and baking. She was also an excellent bowler.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 10-11 a.m. at Central Heights Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Brother Tony Arnold and Charles McComb officiating. Burial will follow in Wesley Chapel Cemetery.
Mrs. Patterson was preceded in death by her parents, Bass and Gladys Orr Davis; and husband, Clyde Patterson.
She is survived by her daughter, Jill Patterson of Florence; son, Jack Patterson of Florence; Pearl loved her grandson, Chandler Patterson; several nieces and nephews; and her granddog, Myko.
Honorary pallbearers will be Joel Brewer, Dr. Mike Colston, and Dr. Brad McAnally.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented