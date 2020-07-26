FLORENCE — Pearl Rebecca Sharp May, 83, of Florence, passed away July 24, 2020. She was a member of Hendrix Chapel and Macedonia Church of Christ, a 1955 graduate of Central High School, and owner and floral designer of May Flowers florist.
A graveside service will be Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park with Norman “Sonny” Hargett, James Senn, and Chris Daniel officiating.
Mrs. May was preceded in death by her husband, Jack T. May; parents, Jim and Carrie Sharp; brothers, Clarence, Lloyd, Robert, Clyde, and Cecil Sharp.
She is survived by her son, Sammy May (Lisa); daughters, Pam Thomas (Skipper), Vickie Willard (Frank) all of Florence, and Deana Johnson (Richard) of Athens; grandchildren; Kristie Woodfin (Tommy), Tonya Hayes (David), Sabrena Malone (Patrick), Sophia Wood (Shane), Carrie Johnson (Landon Lawrence), Mallory Johnson, Rachel Threet (Trace), and Riley May; great grandchildren, Jackson and Ellie Wood, Logan, Cody and Mason Woodfin, Macy and Mack Malone, Scarlett McFall, Sidney,Cora, and Marlee Hayes.
Grandsons-in-law and great grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Special thanks to Dub Sharp and Jean Lucy.
Family requests your prayers and memorials to Lauderdale Christian Children’s Home.
