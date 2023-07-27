MUSCLE SHOALS — Pearlene Little, 86, died July 21, 2023. Public viewing will be Friday from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Bethel Colbert Missionary Baptist, Church, Leighton. She will lie in the sanctuary one hour prior to the funeral. Interment will follow in Shoals Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia.

