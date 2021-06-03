RED BAY

Pearlene Vick Garrison, 86, died June 2, 2021. Services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with burial in Halltown Cemetery.

